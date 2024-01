Director Rich Peppiatt (back left) with members of Kneecap: Móglaí Bap (back center), DJ Próvaí (back right), and Mo Chara (front).

Director Rich Peppiatt and members of Kneecap, Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, talk about their film "Kneecap."

There are 80,000 native Irish speakers in Ireland. 6,000 live in the North of Ireland. Three of them became a rap group called Kneecap. This anarchic Belfast trio become unlikely figureheads of a civil rights movement to save their mother tongue.