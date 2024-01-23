© 2024 KPCW

The Sundance Reel

'Sugarcane' investigates the abuse and missing children at an Indian residential school

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 23, 2024 at 12:09 PM MST
A still from Sugarcane by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute. | Photo by Christopher LaMarca.
/
Sundance Institute
A still from "Sugarcane" by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

An investigation into abuse and missing children at an Indian residential school ignites a reckoning on the nearby Sugarcane Reserve.

Filmmakers Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie deliver a multilayered film that invites audiences to confront profound questions about morality and justice, and to bear witness to the lasting intergenerational legacy of trauma from the residential school system — including forced family separation, physical and sexual abuse, and the destruction of Native culture and language. Drawing on their backgrounds in activism and journalism — as well as NoiseCat's own personal connection to the story and community — the filmmakers deftly weave together multiple strands to form this compelling, heartbreaking narrative.

Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie- Directors of 'Sugarcane' Documentary
Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie- Directors of 'Sugarcane' Documentary

Demonstrating unparalleled humanity, compassion, and grace for the affected Indigenous communities in North America, their powerful documentary operates from a place of pure and total empathy. At the same time, NoiseCat and Kassie recognize the resilience of the survivors and their descendants, and their unflagging determination to seek answers to long-buried secrets.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher