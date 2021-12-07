© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

Jon Devine, Director of Federal Water Policy with the NRDC Discusses the Clean Water Act

Published December 7, 2021 at 2:22 PM MST
jondevine_dc_450_2_vl.jpg
Rebecca Greenfield
/

In this segment, Jon Devine, Director of Federal Water Policy with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) provides a closer look at the Trump-era "Dirty Water Rule" that gutted the federal Clean Water Act. Now, the U.S. EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers are initiating a process to restore legal protections for the nation's waters, including wetlands and millions of smaller streams that affect the heatlh of larger water bodies.

Tags

This Green EarthJon Devine
Stay Connected
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson