Jon Devine, Director of Federal Water Policy with the NRDC Discusses the Clean Water Act
In this segment, Jon Devine, Director of Federal Water Policy with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) provides a closer look at the Trump-era "Dirty Water Rule" that gutted the federal Clean Water Act. Now, the U.S. EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers are initiating a process to restore legal protections for the nation's waters, including wetlands and millions of smaller streams that affect the heatlh of larger water bodies.