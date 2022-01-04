David Andrews with the Environmental Working Group Discusses the EPA's Announcement on PFAS Safety Levels | Jan. 4, 2021

On this episode, David Andrews a Senior Scientist with the Environmental Working Group joins the show to discuss the Environmental Protection Agency’s

recent announcement regarding the safety levels of PFAS.

In the documents, the EPA shows that exposure to the substances reduces vaccine efficacy. As a result, the agency has changed its position on safe levels of exposure. The EPA now says the latest scientific data indicates negative health effects may occur at much lower levels of exposure and that PFOA is a likely carcinogen.