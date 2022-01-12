© 2022 KPCW

this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

Winemaker Aaron Weinkauf Discusses Biodynamic Farming and the Future of Organic Wines | Jan. 11, 2022

Published January 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM MST
SPW_AronWeinkauf_6963_web-scaled.jpg

Nell and Chris discuss biodynamic farming with Spottswoode Estate Vineyard’s winemaker Aaron Weinkauf.

According to the Napa Valley Register: “Sustainable” is the new sexy when it comes to the wine industry with titles like “Certified Organic”, “B Corporation”, and “Biodynamic” acting as designer labels for vintners’
creations. What do these labels mean for the wine industry and our planet? Weinkauf breaks it all down.

This Green EarthNell LarsonChris CherniakAaron Weinkauf
