Winemaker Aaron Weinkauf Discusses Biodynamic Farming and the Future of Organic Wines | Jan. 11, 2022

Nell and Chris discuss biodynamic farming with Spottswoode Estate Vineyard’s winemaker Aaron Weinkauf.

According to the Napa Valley Register: “Sustainable” is the new sexy when it comes to the wine industry with titles like “Certified Organic”, “B Corporation”, and “Biodynamic” acting as designer labels for vintners’

creations. What do these labels mean for the wine industry and our planet? Weinkauf breaks it all down.

