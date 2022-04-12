GROW NOW Author Emily Murphy Shares Simple Principles for Regenerative Gardening
Emily Murphy, author of the new book Grow Now - How We Can See Our Health, Communities and Planet - One Garden at a Time, joins the show. Murphy shares easy-to-follow principles for regenerative gardening.
In Grow Now, Murphy shares gardening steps that foster biodiversity and improves soil health. She also talks us through the way our gardens and yards connect to the greater ecosystem around us.
Tune into This Green Earth every Tuesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.