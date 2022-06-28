This Green Earth | June 28, 2022
On this week's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak speak with special guests including: (01:57) Nicholas Mallos, senior director of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Program. He’ll be discussing the recent ban on single-use plastics in National Parks and the positive outcomes this could have on the health of our oceans. Then (23:54), David Stoner, Research Assistant Professor for Wildland Resources at Utah State University, joins the show to talk about encounters with wildlife.
Tune into This Green Earth every Tuesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.