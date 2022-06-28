© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | June 28, 2022

Published June 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT
TGE 06-28-22.png

On this week's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak speak with special guests including: (01:57) Nicholas Mallos, senior director of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Program. He’ll be discussing the recent ban on single-use plastics in National Parks and the positive outcomes this could have on the health of our oceans. Then (23:54), David Stoner, Research Assistant Professor for Wildland Resources at Utah State University, joins the show to talk about encounters with wildlife.


Tune into This Green Earth every Tuesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

Tags

This Green Earth Nicholas MallosOcean ConservancySingle Use PlasticDavid StonerUtah State UniversityWildlife Encounters
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak