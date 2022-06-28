© 2022 KPCW

Wildlife Encounters

    How to handle wildlife encounters with David Stoner
    Nell Larson
    David Stoner, Research Assistant Professor for Wildland Resources at Utah State University, joins the show to talk about encounters with wildlife. Now that summer is here and more people are hiking and camping, Stoner gives us the facts about mountain lions, shares why drought and warming have the potential to increase human encounters, and tells us the best way to handle an encounter.
    This Green Earth | June 28, 2022
    Nell Larson
    On this week's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak speak with special guests including: (01:57) Nicholas Mallos, senior director of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Program. He’ll be discussing the recent ban on single-use plastics in National Parks and the positive outcomes this could have on the health of our oceans. Then (23:54), David Stoner, Research Assistant Professor for Wildland Resources at Utah State University, joins the show to talk about encounters with wildlife.