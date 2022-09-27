© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

To-go container pilot program started in Park City to help in the attainment of the net zero goal of 2030

Published September 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT
In this episode of This Green Earth, host Nell Larson and guest host Katy Wang are joined by Heather Watkins of Bold Reuse and Celia Peterson from Park City Municipal Corporation.

Bold resuse is a full-service reuse platform. From strategy to full-scale operations, they help make reuse programs shine. Heather loves to work with high growth companies on a mission to change the world. Prior to Bold Reuse (formerly GO Box), Heather was the Head of Growth at Impossible Foods, founder of a growth marketing agency and Sr. Marketing Director at Optimizely and Marketo.  

They talk about the idea of a circular economy and how this and other ideas will help them approach the city’s stated goal of zero waste by 2030.

This Green Earth Bold ReuseJocelyn Gaudi QuarrellCelia Peterson
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
