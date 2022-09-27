To-go container pilot program started in Park City to help in the attainment of the net zero goal of 2030

Bold resuse is a full-service reuse platform. From strategy to full-scale operations, they help make reuse programs shine. Heather loves to work with high growth companies on a mission to change the world. Prior to Bold Reuse (formerly GO Box), Heather was the Head of Growth at Impossible Foods, founder of a growth marketing agency and Sr. Marketing Director at Optimizely and Marketo.
They talk about the idea of a circular economy and how this and other ideas will help them approach the city’s stated goal of zero waste by 2030.