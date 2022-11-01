© 2022 KPCW

Animal rehab expert explains what to do if you find injured wildlife

Published November 1, 2022 at 1:18 PM MDT
Executive Director of the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association Molly Gezella-Baranczyk talks about the mission and goals of the organization, the many successes they have had in helping injured wildlife and what someone should do if they find an injured animal while out on the trails.

Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
