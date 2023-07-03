Supreme Court Narrows Definition of the Clean Water Act
Alicia Marrs, the Director of Western Water at the National Wildlife Federation, discusses the recent Supreme Court decision that has narrowed the scope of the Clean Water Act.
In May 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court significantly reduced the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate the nations wetlands and waterways. In a 5-4 vote, the Court said that the Clean Water Act does not allow the agency to regulate discharges into wetlands neat bodies of water unless they have a "continuous surface connection" to those waterways. Alicia Marrs, Director of Western Water with the National Wildlife Federation, discusses the decision and its potential acts on our nation's waterways.