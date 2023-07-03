© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth

Supreme Court Narrows Definition of the Clean Water Act

By Chris Cherniak,
Nell LarsonClaire Wiley
Published July 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM MDT

Alicia Marrs, the Director of Western Water at the National Wildlife Federation, discusses the recent Supreme Court decision that has narrowed the scope of the Clean Water Act.

In May 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court significantly reduced the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate the nations wetlands and waterways. In a 5-4 vote, the Court said that the Clean Water Act does not allow the agency to regulate discharges into wetlands neat bodies of water unless they have a "continuous surface connection" to those waterways. Alicia Marrs, Director of Western Water with the National Wildlife Federation, discusses the decision and its potential acts on our nation's waterways.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley