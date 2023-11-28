The future of the 910 Cattle Ranch

Jessica Kirby, Summit County Lands & Natural Resources Director, discusses the 910 Cattle Ranch purchase.

This year, Summit County approved the purchase of the 910 Cattle Ranch, which sits north of Jeremy Ranch. Spanning more than 8,500 acres with a price of $55 million, this is the largest land conservation purchase to date for the county.

Kirby discusses the history of the land and what the county envisions for its future. She also shares more about her role and responsibilities with the county.

