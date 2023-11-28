© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

The future of the 910 Cattle Ranch

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire WileyCarolyn Wawra
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST
910 Cattle Ranch extends west to the Salt Lake County border, almost to Big Mountain. Around 1,800 of its 8,576 acres are in Morgan County.
Summit County
910 Cattle Ranch extends west to the Salt Lake County border, almost to Big Mountain. Around 1,800 of its 8,576 acres are in Morgan County.

Jessica Kirby, Summit County Lands & Natural Resources Director, discusses the 910 Cattle Ranch purchase.

This year, Summit County approved the purchase of the 910 Cattle Ranch, which sits north of Jeremy Ranch. Spanning more than 8,500 acres with a price of $55 million, this is the largest land conservation purchase to date for the county.

Kirby discusses the history of the land and what the county envisions for its future. She also shares more about her role and responsibilities with the county.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Carolyn Wawra
