This Green Earth

Better understanding the climate crisis through conscientious travel

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published January 2, 2024 at 5:01 PM MST

In "Climate Travels," Gunter takes readers around the States to provide a greater understand of the many faces of the climate crisis. In his writings, he argues that conscientious travel broadens understanding of climate change, and makes its dangers concrete and immediate.

Drawing on interviews with government officials and industry leaders, Gunter emphasizes the correlation between direct personal experience and environmental justice.

Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
