Wolverine Foundation discusses the reintroduction of wolverines

Wolverines were once prevalent in the mountain west, but there are now fewer than 400 of them documented in the lower 48 states.

Colorado state wildlife officials have contemplated reintroducing the species since 1998, but they needed legislative approval to do so. Now they have it. As a result, Colorado could become home to up to 180 wolverines.

Rebecca Watters from the Wolverine Foundation discusses these elusive animals and their reintroduction to Colorado.

