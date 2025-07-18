Utah officers enforce sober recreation with DUI arrests over holiday weekend

The responses were part of Operation Dry Water, DNR’s effort to promote public safety during the busiest recreation weekends of the year.

Officers helped educate almost 570 boaters and addressed almost 200 safety violations over the three-day weekend.

In addition to their work on the water, officers handled a number of OHV incidents including three DUI arrests and seven OHV crashes.

Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation Boating Program Manager Ty Hunter said it is illegal to operate a boat or off-highway vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“An open container can be issued, and can be found and cited with that,” he said. “A [boat] DUI has the exact same ramifications, exact same penalties as it is on the road.”

The DNR said three simple rules can help keep everyone safe while having fun. That includes wearing a helmet while off-roading, wearing a proper-fitting life jacket on the water and only operating a boat or OHV when sober.