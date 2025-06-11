Investigating a 30-year-old ecological mystery

Explore the cloud forest of Monteverde Costa Rica with Twins Kyle and Trevor Ritland.

They share how they turned their father’s bedtime stories into an extensive investigation into Costa Rica’s golden toad after it was presumed extinct. The twins dive into a deeper story about ecological grief, overlooked local wisdom, and the possibility that hope still lingers in the cloud forest.

They have even created a documentary and written a book on the subject. Their new book is titled, "The Golden Toad, An Ecological Mystery and the Search for a Lost Species."