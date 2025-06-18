Emerging leaders in conservation
The Nature Conservancy’s Director of Youth Engagement, Kate Ireland comes on the show to share more about their externship programs.
Ireland leads a team working to elevate the voices of young leaders through innovative programs and curricular resources. One of the programs she oversees is a partnership with the National Geographic Society which engages emerging leaders in conservation through innovative externship experiences.
Extern Marie Taylor talks about her recently completed externship on protecting the California sea otter.