Summit County Democrats to nominate interim sheriff this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 23, 2025 at 3:27 PM MDT
close up of a Summit County Sheriff's patch on a deputy
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

The Summit County Democratic Party will gather Thursday to nominate a new sheriff.

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

Sheriff Frank Smith retired Sept. 5 after serving since June 2023, when then-Sheriff Justin Martinez was tapped as U.S. Marshal for Utah.

Since Smith is a Democrat, the Summit County Democratic Party has 30 days to submit a nominee to the county council. Councilmembers will then appoint a replacement to serve the rest of Smith’s term, ending Dec. 31, 2026.

The special nominating session is open to the public at Coalville’s Ledges Conference Center starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.

Chief Deputy Kacey Bates will serve as acting sheriff until a replacement is appointed.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
