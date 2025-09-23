Summit County Democrats to nominate interim sheriff this week
The Summit County Democratic Party will gather Thursday to nominate a new sheriff.
Lea este artículo en español aquí.
Sheriff Frank Smith retired Sept. 5 after serving since June 2023, when then-Sheriff Justin Martinez was tapped as U.S. Marshal for Utah.
Since Smith is a Democrat, the Summit County Democratic Party has 30 days to submit a nominee to the county council. Councilmembers will then appoint a replacement to serve the rest of Smith’s term, ending Dec. 31, 2026.
The special nominating session is open to the public at Coalville’s Ledges Conference Center starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
Chief Deputy Kacey Bates will serve as acting sheriff until a replacement is appointed.