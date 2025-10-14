Wasatch County revisits policies after sheriff’s office investigation

Retired Judge Richard McKelvie spent months investigating allegations of mismanagement and retaliation in the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

One of the findings in his report, published Sept. 19, was problems with the county’s Deputy Sheriffs Merit Commission.

The merit commission system is meant to ensure fair hiring, promotion and discipline in the sheriff's office.

McKelvie wrote that Sheriff Jared Rigby created a three-person merit commission in 2019, but after that, the commission didn’t function as state law requires. He wrote all three original members were still on the commission at the time of his investigation, despite term limits mandated by law.

On Wednesday, the Wasatch County Council will discuss revisions to the merit commission system.

The revisions include recommending that the group regularly report back to county leaders. The changes would also enable the commission to make decisions as long as two out of the three are present – previously, all three members were required for a vote.

Wasatch County accepted applications this fall for an opening on the commission after one of the three members resigned. A new commissioner has not yet been chosen.

Also at Wednesday's county council meeting, leaders will vote on a formal disciplinary process for county employees.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. in the county administration building. For an agenda and a link to attend online, visit the county website.