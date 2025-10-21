© 2025 KPCW

This Green Earth

Recovering artifacts from the world's most notorious shipwrecks

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published October 21, 2025 at 2:26 PM MDT
Dr. Lisa Briggs

National Geographic Explorer Dr. Lisa Briggs shares more about her scientific research focusing on ancient biomolecules recovered from shipwrecks.

Through her DNA analysis of shipwreck plant materials, Briggs attempts to trace the domestication and trade of important crops species throughout time.

Dr. Briggs has explored some of the world's most important underwater archeological sites, including Blackbeard's flagship, the Queen Anne's Revenge.

This Green Earth
