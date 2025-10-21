Recovering artifacts from the world's most notorious shipwrecks
National Geographic Explorer Dr. Lisa Briggs shares more about her scientific research focusing on ancient biomolecules recovered from shipwrecks.
Through her DNA analysis of shipwreck plant materials, Briggs attempts to trace the domestication and trade of important crops species throughout time.
Dr. Briggs has explored some of the world's most important underwater archeological sites, including Blackbeard's flagship, the Queen Anne's Revenge.