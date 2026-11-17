This Green Earth | November 17, 2026
- Stanford marine biologist Stephen Palumbi discusses a promising discovery that could help damaged coral reefs recover from bleaching. His team's research reveals how healthy corals can share life-sustaining algae with bleached corals, offering new insights into protecting these vital ecosystems as ocean temperatures rise.
- Author and naturalist Priyanka Kumar discusses her new book, The Grassland Queen: An Avian Love Story in the American Plains, which follows a family of long-billed curlews and their struggle to survive. Blending science, storytelling and decades of observation, Kumar explores the remarkable lives of these birds and the urgent need to protect America's disappearing grasslands.