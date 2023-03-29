Closing time approaches for Utah resorts

The Quicksilver Gondola, which connects both sides of Park City Mountain, will quit running after April 16, which is the last day of skiing and riding at Canyons Village. Operations will continue for another week out of Park City Mountain Village through April 23, but terrain will be limited.

An employee said the resort plans to run the PayDay, Bonanza, McConkey’s, First Time, and Three Kings lifts during the final week of the season. They said all mountain dining will be closed that week.

Deer Valley will stay open through Sunday, April 23. During the final week, the resort plans to run six lifts on Bald and Bald Eagle mountains: Snowflake, Carpenter, Sterling, Sultan, Homestake, and Wasatch. Lunch and après will still be available at both Snow Park and Silver Lake.

Both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley extended their seasons beyond their original closing dates. Representatives from both resorts cited staffing availability and anticipated skier visits in their decisions for when to shut down.

Woodward Park City will stay open with winter activities until April 30.

Resorts around the state are proceeding in a similar fashion.

In the Ogden Valley, Snowbasin plans to close April 23. People hungry for more action will still have options in the Cottonwood Canyons.

Alta closes April 23, but its neighbor Snowbird is set to spin lifts until at least Memorial Day.

Solitude’s season was extended to May 21. The resort will be open daily through May 7, then just Fridays and weekends until closing. All parking will be free the last two weekends of the season.

Brighton plans to keep its Milly lift open for daily spring terrain park sessions from May 5 through Memorial Day. The rest of the mountain is scheduled to close April 30.

A full list of closing dates at all resorts in Utah can be found here.