Alta Ski Area hit a mythical snow total — two days after it closed

Just because the lifts aren’t turning doesn’t mean ski season is over — or that the snow will stop falling.

Two days after Alta Ski Area turned the lights out on its epic 2022-23 ski season Sunday, the resort hit a season snowfall total that prior to this year would have been considered mythical:

Nine hundred and one inches.

For context, 901 inches is a 61% increase over the resort’s average snowfall of 547 inches of snow in a season — which still ranks among the top three highest average snowfall totals in North America.

