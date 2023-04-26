© 2023 KPCW

🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Ski Resorts

Alta Ski Area hit a mythical snow total — two days after it closed

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published April 26, 2023 at 5:12 PM MDT
Trib Alta 4-26-23.jpg
Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune
/
Backcountry skiers trek up Grizzly Gulch in Alta, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, as heavy preseason snowfall falls on the Wasatch Front. Alta recorded 900 inches of snowfall for the 2022-23 season one day after its lifts stopped running on April 23, 2023. The resort hopes to be open to uphill traffic by this weekend.

Late April storm still counts toward ski area’s seasonal total.

Just because the lifts aren’t turning doesn’t mean ski season is over — or that the snow will stop falling.

Two days after Alta Ski Area turned the lights out on its epic 2022-23 ski season Sunday, the resort hit a season snowfall total that prior to this year would have been considered mythical:

Nine hundred and one inches.

For context, 901 inches is a 61% increase over the resort’s average snowfall of 547 inches of snow in a season — which still ranks among the top three highest average snowfall totals in North America.

Read full report here.

