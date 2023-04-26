Alta Ski Area hit a mythical snow total — two days after it closed
Late April storm still counts toward ski area’s seasonal total.
Just because the lifts aren’t turning doesn’t mean ski season is over — or that the snow will stop falling.
Two days after Alta Ski Area turned the lights out on its epic 2022-23 ski season Sunday, the resort hit a season snowfall total that prior to this year would have been considered mythical:
Nine hundred and one inches.
For context, 901 inches is a 61% increase over the resort’s average snowfall of 547 inches of snow in a season — which still ranks among the top three highest average snowfall totals in North America.