Summit County creates WhatsApp safety, health resource for Spanish-speakers

The department created the WhatsApp Channel, titled “Condado de Summit Utah,” specifically for the Spanish-speaking community.

Communications specialist Bailey Quinn said many Spanish-speakers already use WhatsApp to connect with family and friends, so the county created the channel to meet people where they already communicate.

During the Parleys Canyon Fire in 2021, evacuation messages were only sent in English, endangering Spanish-speaking residents in Timberline and Pinebrook.

United Fire Authority Spanish-speaking residents were left uninformed during the Parley's Canyon Fire in 2021.

Quinn said that’s when the county realized it was leaving the Spanish-speaking community at risk, especially during emergencies.

It launched the Condado de Summit Utah WhatsApp channel last summer.

“The channel has grown to about 300 followers since we launched in August, but that’s really not representative of our significant number of Spanish-speakers in our area, and we’d love to see that number increase, and help everyone in our community stay informed, no matter what language they speak,” she said.

The Summit County Health Department one-way communication channel keeps followers anonymous, protecting their identities.

The channel shares public health alerts, general news and events in the area from county departments and community partners.

For example, it shared evacuation alerts during the Main Street gas leak in Old Town June 10.

Daniela Moscoso has worked as a Latino outreach coordinator at the Summit County Health Department for four months.

Moscoso said her previous job with the Park City School District showed her the Spanish-speaking community is always looking for ways to stay informed.

“They would always express to me that they want to be a part of all the events, they want to know all the information going on in our county and our city, but they don’t always have the tools and the information available,” she said.

Quinn said she and Moscoso are working on a series of behavioral and mental health resource posts to share this summer.