Wasatch County School District budgets $250M in 2026 spending

The Wasatch County School District plans to spend just over $250 million across all funds in the next fiscal year. That’s an increase from last year’s $207 million in expenditures.

The board said it expects revenues of nearly $175 million for fiscal year 2026.

Jason Watt, the district’s business administrator, said the increase in spending is largely because of construction costs for the community’s second high school.

“The big difference, the big jump here, and the reason why our expenditures look so much more for this year, is a significant increase in our capital budget,” he said. “This is the year where we'll be completing the high school. We'll be paying for all of the furniture, fixtures and equipment that go in that high school, all of the supplies and things that will go into the classrooms.”

He said there’s a $76 million deficit in the school district's capital fund to finish Deer Creek High School, which will open in fall 2026.

The general fund is the largest portion of the budget, with an anticipated $124.5 million in spending for the 2026 fiscal year. Watt said about 90% of the general fund, over $111 million, goes to salaries and benefits.

At the school board meeting June 17, preschool teacher Jena Horrocks was among the employees who said good salary and benefits packages improve staff morale and teacher retention.

“We're doing amazing things in this district, and it's because we have high morale of teachers,” she said. “Teachers are dedicated and working harder than they've ever worked before because they're getting compensated for their work.”

Timpanogos Middle School principal Jim Judd agreed, saying healthy salaries make it easier for him to attract new teachers.

Most of the district’s revenue for next year comes from state and local property taxes, including $79.5 million in local revenue, $41 million in state funding and $3.9 million in federal dollars.

Watt said state revenue has dropped a bit over the past couple of years as enrollment numbers stabilize. He added the district’s online school, the Wasatch Learning Academy, is shrinking slightly, with some students using the Utah Fits All voucher money elsewhere.

“We have lost some enrollment in our online program,” he said. “Enrollment has been pretty flat at the middle and elementary schools and still increasing at the high school level.”

Watt said despite federal funding uncertainty, he expects school districts will still receive amounts similar to previous years.

The new fiscal year begins July 1. Details about the district’s budget can be found on the school board website.