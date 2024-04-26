© 2024 KPCW

Deer Valley owner acquires Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published April 26, 2024 at 2:30 PM MDT
Skiers and a helicopter at Mike Wiegele Heli-Skiing Resort.
/
Mike Wiegele Heli-Skiing Resort

The Alterra Mountain Company, which owns the Deer Valley and Solitude Mountain resorts in Utah, has purchased Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia, Canada.

Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing was established in 1970 and is known for its guides. The resort is in an area known for its high-quality, reliable powder and has 1.5 million acres of terrain and 1,000 peaks.

In a press release, Alterra CEO Jared Smith said the resort set the standard for guest and employee experiences, which aligns with Alterra’s values. General manager of the helicopter skiing resort Elias Ortner said Alterra is the ideal partner to preserve Mike Wiegele’s legacy.

Alterra also owns CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center.
Ski Resorts
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller