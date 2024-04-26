Deer Valley owner acquires Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia

Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing was established in 1970 and is known for its guides. The resort is in an area known for its high-quality, reliable powder and has 1.5 million acres of terrain and 1,000 peaks.

In a press release, Alterra CEO Jared Smith said the resort set the standard for guest and employee experiences, which aligns with Alterra’s values. General manager of the helicopter skiing resort Elias Ortner said Alterra is the ideal partner to preserve Mike Wiegele’s legacy.

Alterra also owns CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center.