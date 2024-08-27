© 2024 KPCW

Ikon Pass adds sixth California destination

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 27, 2024 at 4:57 PM MDT
Lake Tahoe in the spring.
Sundry Photography
/
Adobe Stock
Lake Tahoe in the spring.

Ikon Pass is offering passholders access to a new resort this coming winter.

Sierra-At-Tahoe is the sixth California resort under the Ikon Pass and is the closest destination to Sacramento and the Bay Area.

The resort is 12 miles from South Lake Tahoe. It’s known for having South Lake’s only halfpipe, amphitheater-style terrain parks and a welcoming vibe.

Sierra-At-Tahoe averages 400+ inches of snowfall per year.

Ikon Pass holders will get seven days of resort access with no blackout dates. Base Pass holders will have access to five days.

Also new this winter for Ikon Base Pass-holders is five days of access to New Mexico’s Taos Ski Valley, with select blackout dates.

The Ikon Pass gives skiers and riders access to 60 destinations on five continents, 11 countries, 17 states and four Canadian provinces.

In Utah passholders have access to Deer Valley, Solitude, Brighton, Alta, Snowbird and Snowbasin.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver