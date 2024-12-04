Canyons parking garage back to original two-phase construction schedule

TCFC Finance originally planned to build a five-story parking garage for Canyons Village over the course of two summers.

Summit County planners say they received word from company representatives last week that they’re returning to the phased approach after attempting to build the entire garage this past summer.

“They then redesigned it towards the middle of the year; came back with a single-phase, more ambitious project; ran out of timing at the end; and then decided to go back to a two-phase project,” Community Development Director Peter Barnes explained on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

Barnes, the county’s top planning official, expects to see ground break as early as the spring. But his office still needs to issue the building permit.

“If the proposal they come back with, with their building permit application, is substantially different in any way, then yes, we would go back through the planning commission … just to make sure that those things are taken care of and no surprises appear,” he added.

TCFC has told planners the application will be identical to the one already approved last spring.

According to the original build schedule, two levels would go up next summer, and the other three could open for the 2026-2027 ski season.

The 1,840-spot garage would consolidate the rest of Canyons Village parking, meaning the upper lots would eventually be redeveloped as envisioned in the ski area’s 1999 development agreement.

The overall amount of parking in Canyons Village wouldn’t change, and it could open the door to paid parking in the future.

The garage would feature a four-lane drop-off area and electric vehicle chargers. Later, TCFC would like to transform the space near the Cabriolet lift into a pedestrian plaza with new businesses.