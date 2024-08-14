Summit County planners don’t expect Canyons garage groundbreaking this year

Staff at the Summit County Planning Department now say construction won’t start on the Cabriolet lot parking garage until spring 2025.

Canyons Village master developer TCFC Finance hasn’t given an update on construction plans since the spring. It received a building permit for two phases of construction shortly after receiving the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission’s approval March 26 .

However, county planners told KPCW in July that TCFC was instead angling to build all five stories and 1,840 parking spots in one go. TCFC representative Laurel Simpson said they hadn’t applied for a new building permit though.

Now, Summit County planner Tiffanie Robinson said the county has issued TCFC a new building permit. But the planning team doesn’t think construction will happen before the upcoming ski season, scheduled to begin Nov. 22.

Robinson said she doesn’t know why it hasn’t started.

“My understanding is that it will take approximately 20 months to construct the entire garage,” Robinson told KPCW in an email.

The garage is planned to consolidate all of Canyons’ parking onto the existing lot between the Cabriolet and Slopeside Village.

It could open the door to paid parking in the future, and it will allow the upper lots to be redeveloped too. The overall amount of parking in Canyons Village wouldn’t change.

The garage would feature a four-lane drop-off area and electric vehicle chargers, and later, TCFC would like to transform the space near the Cabriolet lift into a pedestrian plaza with new businesses.

Simpson has said taking cars out of the village core makes the resort more walkable.

A TCFC representative did not respond to numerous requests for comment on this report.