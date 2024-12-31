© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Powder Mountain opens second of four new chairlifts

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 31, 2024 at 4:41 PM MST
Powder Mountain opened its new Lightning Ridge lift Dec. 31, 2024.
Tristan Sadler
/
Powder Mountain
Powder Mountain opened its new Lightning Ridge lift Dec. 31, 2024.

Powder Mountain has opened the second of four new chairlifts slated to spin for the first time this season.

The Eden resort cut the ribbon on the four-person Lightning Ridge lift today [Tuesday], expanding access to expert terrain.

While the resort works to open more lifts, the backside of Lightning Ridge will be open with snow cat rides back to the base of the lift.

When the Paradise lift comes online, it will service the backside of Lighting Ridge.

The fourth new lift, the private Raintree chair, will give Powder Haven residents access to advanced glade skiing when it opens this winter.

Earlier this month, the four-person Timberline lift opened, replacing one of Utah’s oldest operating chairlifts.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver