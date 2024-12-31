Powder Mountain opens second of four new chairlifts

The Eden resort cut the ribbon on the four-person Lightning Ridge lift today [Tuesday], expanding access to expert terrain.

While the resort works to open more lifts, the backside of Lightning Ridge will be open with snow cat rides back to the base of the lift.

When the Paradise lift comes online, it will service the backside of Lighting Ridge.

The fourth new lift, the private Raintree chair, will give Powder Haven residents access to advanced glade skiing when it opens this winter.

Earlier this month, the four-person Timberline lift opened, replacing one of Utah’s oldest operating chairlifts.