Cabriolet lot partially closing for parking garage construction Monday

Fewer parking spots will be available next to the Cabriolet after construction begins March 17, pending final permits, Park City Mountain said in a statement March 11. About half the parking at the Canyons base will be affected.

Park City Mountain parking staff and signs will direct guests to other parking lots and ADA-accessible parking once the Cab lot is full.

All Canyons surface parking will be free for the rest of the season. Drivers will still have to pay at the garages in upper Canyons Village and certain spaces on High Mountain Road.

The five-story garage planned on the Cab lot may open the door to paid parking there, too. A paid parking reservation system on the Mountain Village side of the resort helped ease Park City traffic, according to a 2023 city hall report.

Elliott Workgroup / Summit County This model shows how skiers would walk between the Cabriolet lift (left) and new parking garage.

TCFC, the Canyons’ master developer and Park City Mountain’s landlord, has said the garage is the beginning of a more walkable Canyons.

It will consolidate all 1,840 parking spots and clear the upper lots for redevelopment as envisioned in the ski area’s 1999 development agreement.

The garage would feature drop-off areas for buses and passenger vehicles, plus electric vehicle chargers. Later, TCFC would like to transform the space near the Cabriolet lift into a pedestrian plaza with new businesses.

TCFC A rendering of the proposed parking garage.

Construction was initially scheduled to begin last spring. After a number of construction schedule changes, TCFC is back on a two-phase schedule. The plan is to build three stories this summer and then complete the garage in time for the 2026-2027 ski season.