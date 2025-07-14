Summit County increases fire danger ahead of Pioneer Day

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place in Summit and Wasatch counties for fireworks and other fire-related activity. Residents are encouraged to check their local restrictions ahead of Pioneer Day festivities July 22 to July 25.

Violating these restrictions is illegal, punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

One of the Wasatch Back fires this weekend sparked in Wallsburg after a four-wheeler mechanical issue caused a small grass fire Saturday evening.

The other, a small fire near Echo Reservoir on I-80, burned less than an acre and took North Summit Fire crews less than an hour to extinguish.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.