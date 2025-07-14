© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County increases fire danger ahead of Pioneer Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 14, 2025 at 7:55 PM MDT
U.S. Forest Service

With no rain in the forecast, Summit County has increased its fire danger to “very high” after two small fires sparked in the Wasatch Back over the weekend.

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place in Summit and Wasatch counties for fireworks and other fire-related activity. Residents are encouraged to check their local restrictions ahead of Pioneer Day festivities July 22 to July 25.

Violating these restrictions is illegal, punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

One of the Wasatch Back fires this weekend sparked in Wallsburg after a four-wheeler mechanical issue caused a small grass fire Saturday evening.

The other, a small fire near Echo Reservoir on I-80, burned less than an acre and took North Summit Fire crews less than an hour to extinguish.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

So far this year Utah has experienced 545 wildfires, 73% of those have been human caused.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver