© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colorado jury finds Vail Resorts liable in negligence case

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:49 PM MDT
Winter Aerial image of Crested Butte, Colorado
mitchbowers
/
Adobe Stock
Winter Aerial image of Crested Butte, Colorado

A jury in Broomfield, Colorado, found Vail Resorts negligent after a woman was paralyzed when she fell from a Crested Butte Mountain Resort chair lift.

The $12.4 million jury award to Annie Miller marks a historical ruling against ski resorts, which have long argued that skier liability waivers give them blanket immunity from lawsuits.

The Colorado Sun reports 16-year-old Miller was at Crested Butte Mountain Resort with her Oklahoma church group in March 2022 when she slipped and fell from the Paradise Express lift. Miller’s 30-foot fall shattered her C-7 vertebrae and left her unable to walk.

Her family argued lift operators at the Vail Resorts-owned mountain were negligent when they failed to stop the chair after Miller didn’t load properly.

Citing the Colorado Ski Safety Act, Vail Resorts argued it was immune to the negligence claims. The act requires skiers to follow several safety rules, including knowing how to load chairlifts, and caps lawsuit awards at $200,000.

The resort also cited the liability waiver the Miller family signed when they bought passes in November 2021. Waiver arguments have been successfully made for decades with very few courts siding with skiers.

But, this week’s jury decision is a first-ever crack in the armor that waivers and the safety act had provided to resort. It could send ripples through the recreation industry, including rafting outfitters and youth camp operators.

The decision could also spike insurance costs, raise prices and force recreation businesses to excuse young visitors.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver