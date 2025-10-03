Snowbasin debuts high-speed lift, pass scanning upgrades Nov. 28

The ski area just east of Ogden welcomed the world for the 2002 Olympics hosting the men’s and women’s downhill, super G and combined races.

This season, Snowbasin will unveil the new Becker lift as the resort prepares to host the Games again in 2034.

The lift is a full replacement of the resort’s legendary chair lift, installed in 1986.

The now high-speed detachable quad will take skiers and riders to Middle Bowl and Strawberry and will cut the previous 12-minute ride time in half.

Snowbasin is streamlining the ticket scan process by debuting wireless chip scanners at all base-area lifts.

The resort says the hands-free system will reduce wait times by up to 25%.

In the Wasatch Back, Park City Mountain opens Nov. 21 followed by Woodward Park City Nov. 28 and Deer Valley exclusively to season passholders Nov. 29 before its official opening day Dec. 1.

A full list of ski resort opening days for the 2025-2026 winter season can be found here.