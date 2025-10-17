© 2025 KPCW

Snowbasin to open bike park in 2026

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
Snowbasin

Huntsville’s Snowbasin Resort is expanding its year-round offerings with a new park for mountain bikers opening next summer.

Located off the Littlecat Express chairlift, the new park will feature beginner-friendly trails weaving through mellow terrain with dirt berms and wooden skill features.

There will also be intermediate and advanced trails offering multiple berms, tabletops and other features scattered throughout.

The resort says the bike park will open with a handful of trails and room to expand.

Snowbasin opens for skiers and riders Friday, Nov. 28.
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
