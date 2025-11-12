Second round of properties for sale in Powder Mountain’s private neighborhood

Powder Haven is part of Powder Mountain, a ski resort just outside Ogden, that has undergone a transformation after the American billionaire bought it in 2023.

Those changes include private terrain for Powder Haven residents.

The next release will offer another 34 custom lots, most between two and five acres, according to the Robb Report, a global luxury publication. The ski-in, ski-out lots average about $4 million each.

Hastings and his family built their home at Powder in 2021 after two decades of skiing in Park City.

Powder Mountain has plans for three new lifts over the next two seasons, including a new private lift only for Powder Haven homeowners this year.

The resort opens for the 2025-2026 season Dec. 12.