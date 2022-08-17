Park City Sailing team finishes 10th in national junior championships

Park City Skipper Toby Bookman and sailors Hudson Underhill and Morgan Vesco with Sail Park City qualified to compete in this year’s junior championships.

To compete in the Chubb championships, the team had to race in a qualifications series held in San Diego in June.

Park City Sailing coach Gonzolo Crivella grew up sailing in Argentina and has been coaching the sailing team this summer. And the fact that a Park City team qualified he said is really quite an accomplishment.

“The thing is that sailing in Park City is very seasonal,” Creivella explained. “So, it's just the summers so it's very hard for them to actually go and compete somewhere else. So, this opportunity really is extraordinary for Park City sailors because of the amount of competition and training they can do a year compared to let's say, Florida that they sail all year round.

The Sears Cup he says is a regatta that was first started in 1921. It’s a race with three junior sailors between 12 and 19 years old that has produced champions.

“And the regatta - it's a huge event,” Crivella said. “I mean, a lot of world champions and Olympic sailors have come out of this event as winners. So, I think it's a great event for Park City Sail. We’re putting Park City Sailing on the sailing map, not only because they're competing on the national level, but also because of the importance of this Regatta.

The VX One is a three-person boat – about 18 feet long. All crew members have very specific jobs to do. As skipper, Toby steers the boat. Hudson who sits at the bow deals with setting the spinnaker – a front-of-boat control, and Morgan in the middle of the boat makes adjustments to keep the boat moving fast while also calling out tactics.