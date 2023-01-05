U.S. skiers and snowboarders rack up wins, records worldwide

Winter started out on a high note as Mikaela Shiffrin took the hat trick in Semmering, Austria, winning three races in a row. This put her at 80 wins, only two away from Lindsey Vonn's record of 82 for most all-time wins by a female ski racer.

Then, on Jan. 4 in Zagreb, Croatia, she won her fifth straight race. That puts her one win away from Vonn’s record.

Shiffrin is only five wins away from the overall ski racing win record; that record, 86 wins, is held by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark.

Her next race is Jan. 5.

In freestyle skiing, two Parkites, Nick Page and Cole McDonald, made it to the podium in Europe in December.

McDonald came in third in the mogul competition in Alpe d’Huez, France with a time of 75.17. Page came in first in the mogul competition in Idre Fjall, Sweden, with an overall score of 81.02.

The Aerials team is currently on a World Cup break. Team members are training at the Utah Olympic Park, then will be back on the slopes for the U.S. Selections competition in Winter Park, Colorado, Jan. 9 - Jan. 12. The team heads to Deer Valley Feb. 2 - Feb. 4.

In that competition, nine events will range from single and dual moguls to aerials. All events will take place in the evening.

Admission is free to the public. Games, food and drink will be available. On Thursday, Feb. 2, competition starts at 1:40 p.m. On Jan. 3, events get rolling at 2:15 p.m. and on Jan. 4, the final day, action begins at 4:45 p.m.