University of Utah wins fourth straight NCAA Skiing Championship

Utah won the title with 526 points, followed by Colorado at 491 and the University of Denver with 416.

The Utes won all four women's races in this year's championships, giving Utah four individual national champions in 2023, tying for second most by a school across men's and women's teams in a single year.

It started with Madison Hoffman being named national champion in both giant slalom and slalom. Novie McCabe then won both the women’s 5K Freestyle and the 20K Classic.

Since the NCAA combined genders in skiing beginning with the 1983 Ski Championships, the Utes are the first program to win four straight team NCAA Championships.

Utah Director of Skiing Fredrik Landstedt said it was the toughest season out of his five at Utah, noting Colorado’s quality performance pushing the competition down to the wire.

Utah came into the final day holding a slim 1.5-point lead over Colorado, and jumped into the lead Friday for the first time thanks to a strong day of Alpine racing.

It is the Utah Ski Team's 16th national championship, and their fifth win in the last six NCAA Championships.