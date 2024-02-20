© 2024 KPCW

Team USA makes historic finish at Biathlon World Championships

KPCW
Published February 20, 2024 at 4:45 PM MST
United States' Jake Brown competes during a Biathlon, men's World Cup 15-kilometers short individual event, in Antholz-Anterselva Italy, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.
Alessandro Trovati
/
AP
United States' Jake Brown competes during a Biathlon, men's World Cup 15-kilometers short individual event, in Antholz-Anterselva Italy, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

The U.S. Ski Team recently wrapped up at the 2024 International Biathlon Union World Championships in the Czech Republic

A Utah native was among the four U.S. Ski Team biathlon athletes to bring Team USA to its best finish ever in the sport.

Salt Lake City local Vincent Bonacci with his teammates Sean Doherty, Campbell Wright and Jake Brown skated and shot their way to a historic fifth place Saturday, Feb. 17 in the men’s 4x7.5 km relay.

The next event will be in Norway on Feb. 29 before the U.S. Biathlon team makes its way back to the states to race on home soil for the first time since 2019.

The Soldier Hollow World Cup begins March 8.
