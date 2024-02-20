Team USA makes historic finish at Biathlon World Championships

A Utah native was among the four U.S. Ski Team biathlon athletes to bring Team USA to its best finish ever in the sport.

Salt Lake City local Vincent Bonacci with his teammates Sean Doherty, Campbell Wright and Jake Brown skated and shot their way to a historic fifth place Saturday, Feb. 17 in the men’s 4x7.5 km relay.

The next event will be in Norway on Feb. 29 before the U.S. Biathlon team makes its way back to the states to race on home soil for the first time since 2019.

The Soldier Hollow World Cup begins March 8.