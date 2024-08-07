© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BYU graduate wins silver in Olympic steeplechase

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 7, 2024 at 3:30 PM MDT
Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, reacts crossing the finish line to win the silver medal in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Ashley Landis
/
AP
Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, reacts crossing the finish line to win the silver medal in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

BYU Track and Field graduate Kenneth Rooks battled his way to second in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase Wednesday, Aug. 7.

This is the first Olympic appearance for the 24-year-old from Provo who finished second in his heat on Monday.

The tight race ended with Morocco finishing just 0.36 seconds ahead of Rooks.

Third place came in 0.06 seconds behind him.

Rooks was the only US athlete to make it to the finals after his teammate and current BYU student James Corrigan was knocked out in the qualifying heats.
Tags
Sports Olympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver