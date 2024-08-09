Utah athlete just off men's Olympic sport climbing podium

Duffy scored a 68.3 during Friday morning's competition, enough to land him in second place for the event, But in the lead climb he fell a few moves short and ended up in seventh place.

Duffy’s total combined score of 68.1 put him in fourth place, just 2.2 points behind Austrian climber Jakob Schubert.

Bouldering and lead climbing are scored based on how far up the wall, or how many routes, the climber finishes.

In bouldering a climber can earn a maximum of 100 points: 25 points for each boulder successfully “topped,” or finished. Along each route there are two checkpoints, the first is worth 5 points and the second is 10.

For lead climbing there are at least 40 holds on the route and only the highest 40 are assigned point values. If a climber reaches the top they will earn the full 100 points, and the points go down from there.

A climber can receive 4 points each for the highest 10 holds, 3 for the previous 10, 2 for the following 10 and 1 for the 10 before that.

The women will take on the bouldering and lead climbing walls Saturday where American Brooke Raboutou will go for gold.