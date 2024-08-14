Woodward athletes shine in Paris

Among the medalists are former Woodward campers, pros and athletes who have trained at Woodward facilities in recent years.

These athletes represented Team USA, Great Britain, Australia and Japan.

In total, 36 athletes with ties to Woodward competed at the 2024 Summer Games, many at the company’s California locations Woodward West in Stallion Springs near Bakersfield and Woodward Tahoe.

The nine athletes who took home hardware from the Olympics this year include:



Men's Skateboard - Street

Yuto Horigome (Japan)– 2024 Gold Medalist

Filmed Kikkoman commercial at Woodward Tahoe 2024 during the 3rd annual Soy Sauce Nation event Gold medalist 2020/21

Jagger Eaton (USA) – 2024 Silver Medalist

Bronze medalist from 2020/21 Tokyo Olympics. Past camper to Woodward West, Woodward Pa, and guest cast on Camp Woodward Show.

Nyjah Huston (USA) – 2024 Bronze Medalist

Past Visiting Pro



Women's BMX - Park

Perris Benegas (USA)– 2024 Silver Medalist

Past Visiting Pro. Coached by WW Signature Athlete/BMX Advisor Ryan Nyquist. Trained at Woodward West spring 2024



Men's BMX - Park

Kieran Reilly (GB) – 2024 Silver Medalist

Trained with Great Britain National team at Woodward Pa April 2024



Women's Skateboard - Park

Arisa Trew (AUS)– 2024 Gold Medalist

First women to ever land 900 this past spring at Woodward West.

Cocona Hiraki (Japan) – 2024 Silver Medalist

2020/21 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist. Trained at Woodward Pa for 3 weeks before winning silver in 2021. Past camper at Woodward Pa and Woodward West.



Men's Skateboard - Park