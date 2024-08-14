Woodward athletes shine in Paris

Among the medalists are former Woodward campers, pros and athletes who have trained at Woodward facilities in recent years.
These athletes represented Team USA, Great Britain, Australia and Japan.
In total, 36 athletes with ties to Woodward competed at the 2024 Summer Games, many at the company’s California locations Woodward West in Stallion Springs near Bakersfield and Woodward Tahoe.
The nine athletes who took home hardware from the Olympics this year include:
|Men's Skateboard - Street
- Yuto Horigome (Japan)– 2024 Gold Medalist
- Filmed Kikkoman commercial at Woodward Tahoe 2024 during the 3rd annual Soy Sauce Nation event
- Gold medalist 2020/21
- Jagger Eaton (USA) – 2024 Silver Medalist
- Bronze medalist from 2020/21 Tokyo Olympics.
- Past camper to Woodward West, Woodward Pa, and guest cast on Camp Woodward Show.
- Nyjah Huston (USA) – 2024 Bronze Medalist
- Perris Benegas (USA)– 2024 Silver Medalist
- Past Visiting Pro. Coached by WW Signature Athlete/BMX Advisor Ryan Nyquist. Trained at Woodward West spring 2024
- Kieran Reilly (GB) – 2024 Silver Medalist
- Trained with Great Britain National team at Woodward Pa April 2024
|Women's Skateboard - Park
- Arisa Trew (AUS)– 2024 Gold Medalist
- First women to ever land 900 this past spring at Woodward West.
- Cocona Hiraki (Japan) – 2024 Silver Medalist
- 2020/21 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist. Trained at Woodward Pa for 3 weeks before winning silver in 2021.
- Past camper at Woodward Pa and Woodward West.
- Keegan Palmer –Gold Medalist.
- Back-to-back with 2020/21 Tokyo Olympic Gold Medal. Past Camp Woodward Show cast and Mano a Mano competitor.
- Tom Schaar (USA) – Silver Medalist
- Past WW Camper and was the first skateboarder to land the 1080 in skateboarding on the Woodward West Mega Ramp in 2012.