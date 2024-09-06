Miners and Braves remain undefeated, Wasps and Wildcats fall

In their 4A Region 10 opener, the Park City Miners treated their Homecoming crowd to an impressive 52-7 win over the Hillcrest Huskies on Friday night.

The Miners opened the game on offense with a trick play that resulted in an interception deep in their own territory. The Huskies, however, could not capitalize as they had a field goal attempt blocked. Following that early miscue, the Miners simplified their attack to a mix of runs and short passes which overwhelmed the Huskies. Park City scored on every subsequent possession of the first half. Eli Warner caught two TD passes from Sebastian Bodily. Warner, Bodily, and Ethan Cunningham each added first half rushing TDs.

Park City’s defense was outstanding again. Thomas Davis intercepted a Hillcrest pass for a 64-yard touchdown and the unit pitched a first half shutout for the third time this season.

Special teams chipped in with a Pierce Garner 56-yard punt return TD to start the second half. With the score out of reach, the Huskies finally reached the endzone late in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.

Park City (4-0) continues region play at the Murray Spartans on Friday night at 7 p.m. Tune in to KPCW for live coverage of all the action.

The Wasatch Wasps lost 35-16 in Weber against the Warriors. Ben Brand got the Wasps on the board early with a touchdown run. They led 10-6 midway through the second quarter before Weber scored 29 unanswered points to pull away.

Wasatch (1-3) opens 5A Region 7 play when they host the Orem Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m.

The South Summit Wildcats’ tough start to the season continued with a 35-17 loss to the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle. Trailing 28-3 entering the fourth quarter, the Wildcats got touchdowns from Bryce Pulver and Jack Johnson, but the Soaring Eagle kept the game out of reach.

Still in search of their first win, the Wildcats (0-4) go on the road Friday at 7 p.m. to face the Grand Red Devils.

The North Summit Braves blew away the visiting Parowan Rams, 50-13. The Braves got scoring contributions from several players as they led 44-0 entering the fourth quarter.

The undefeated Braves will travel to Milford on Friday at 7 p.m. to take on the Tigers.

