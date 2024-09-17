Three Utahns named to 2024/25 U.S. Snowboard Team

The U.S. Snowboard team, led by Parkite and director Rick Bower, features three Utah athletes, including two University of Utah graduates.

On the Slopestyle Pro team are Utah graduates Sean FitzSimons and Courtney Rummel. And Salt Lake City native Fay Thelen will represent Team USA on the Women’s Snowboard Cross Team.

This year, each snowboard team features a two-time Olympic medalist: Chloe Kim in halfpipe, Jamie Anderson in slopestyle, and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboard cross.

The snowboard slopestyle season kicked off with an August opener in New Zealand and the first big air event of the season is set for mid-October in Switzerland.

The halfpipe season debuts in early December in China and snowboard cross will visit Italy later that month.