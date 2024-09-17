© 2024 KPCW

Three Utahns named to 2024/25 U.S. Snowboard Team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:15 PM MDT
Chloe Kim, of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
Chloe Kim, of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard continues to roll out its 2024/25 team rosters with the announcement of the 56-person snowboard roster.

The U.S. Snowboard team, led by Parkite and director Rick Bower, features three Utah athletes, including two University of Utah graduates.

On the Slopestyle Pro team are Utah graduates Sean FitzSimons and Courtney Rummel. And Salt Lake City native Fay Thelen will represent Team USA on the Women’s Snowboard Cross Team.

This year, each snowboard team features a two-time Olympic medalist: Chloe Kim in halfpipe, Jamie Anderson in slopestyle, and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboard cross.

The snowboard slopestyle season kicked off with an August opener in New Zealand and the first big air event of the season is set for mid-October in Switzerland.

The halfpipe season debuts in early December in China and snowboard cross will visit Italy later that month.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver