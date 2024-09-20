Miners lose their first, Wasps fall again, North Summit and South Summit victorious

The Stansbury Stallions forced two late-game turnovers to preserve a 14-10 win over the Park City Miners in Region 10 play. It was the Miners’ first loss of the season.

After Park City opened the game with a long touchdown drive, a defensive struggle ensued. Stansbury dominated possession but could only find the endzone once in the first half. The Miners held strong with two interceptions deep in their own territory and the teams entered halftime tied 7-7.

Park City capitalized on their third interception of the game with a Tanner Pidwell field goal to take a 10-7 lead into the fourth quarter. The Stallions then answered with a touchdown drive, making the score 14-10. With time running out, the Miners drove the ball deep into Stallions territory twice. Both drives ended in goal line interceptions. The second occurred with just seconds remaining in the game.

Park City falls to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in Region 10. They will host the Cottonwood Colts on Friday night at 7 p.m. Tune in to KPCW for live coverage of all the action.

In other area games, the Wasatch Wasps lost 28-6 to an undefeated Maple Mountain Golden Eagles in their Region 7 game. The Wasps got a third quarter touchdown run from Ben Brand, but the Golden Eagles were already comfortably in the lead by then.

Wasatch (1-5) travels to Springville on Friday at 7 p.m. for their next Region 7 matchup against the Red Devils.

The South Summit Wildcats defeated the Layton Christian Eagles by a score of 45-14 for their second win of the season. The Wildcats led 23-14 at the half before icing the game with a 22-point third quarter.

South Summit (2-4) returns home Friday night for a 2A North contest against the Summit Academy Bears.

The North Summit Braves remain the area’s last undefeated team with a route of the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs. Six different Braves found the endzone as they scored 41 first half points. The Bulldogs scored twice in the second half, but the result was never in question.

The Braves go to 6-0 on the season and next face the Beaver Beavers on Friday night in Coalville.

