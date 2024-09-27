Miners rebound, Braves win a thriller, and Wasps, Wildcats suffer tough losses

After a tough loss last week, the Park City Miners bounced back in spectacular fashion, overpowering the Cottonwood Colts in a 63-0 rout. The Miners controlled the game from start to finish, scoring on every first-half possession. Ethan Cunningham, Sebastian Bodily, Reece Smith, and Justin Michaelis all found the end zone, with special teams contributing as Luke Diamond blocked a punt for a touchdown. Defensively, Nikolas Morgan’s 48-yard interception return added to a 56-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Owen Osorio tacked on the final touchdown in a game that saw the clock run continuously under the high school blowout rule.

With this win, Park City moves to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 10. They’ll hit the road this Friday at 7 p.m. to face the Jordan Beetdiggers. Tune in to KPCW for live coverage.

The Wasatch Wasps faced a tough Region 7 opponent, falling 20-6 to the Springville Red Devils. Springville led 20-0 going into the fourth quarter before Wasatch’s Will Anderson broke through with a 23-yard touchdown run. However, Springville’s defense proved impenetrable for most of the game, and Wasatch couldn’t close the gap.

Wasatch (1-6) will host the Timpview Thunderbirds this Friday at 7 p.m. in another Region 7 showdown.

Meanwhile, the South Summit Wildcats fell just short against the Summit Academy Bears in a tight 19-17 battle. Trailing 19-3 entering the fourth quarter, the Wildcats mounted a fierce comeback, capped by Bryce Pulver’s late touchdown with three minutes left. But a failed two-point conversion sealed their fate, and Summit Academy held on for the win.

South Summit (1-6) will hit the road to take on the American Leadership Eagles this Friday night in a 2A North matchup.

The night’s biggest drama came in the clash of undefeated 1A teams, as the North Summit Braves outlasted the Beaver Beavers in a five-overtime marathon, winning 16-14. After taking a 6-0 lead into the fourth quarter, the Braves found themselves down after two quick Beaver touchdowns. Jake Smith’s 54-yard touchdown run tied the game with 1:46 remaining, but a missed extra point sent the contest into overtime. In the fifth extra period, Smith converted once more, and the Braves’ defense came up with a crucial stop to seal the victory.

North Summit (7-0) returns to 1A North play this Friday night at 7 p.m., taking on the North Sevier Wolves.

