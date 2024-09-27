© 2024 KPCW

Miners rebound, Braves win a thriller, and Wasps, Wildcats suffer tough losses

KPCW | By Bill Skinner
Published September 27, 2024 at 10:39 PM MDT
Park City Miners prepare to take on the Cottonwood Colts at Dozier Field, September 27, 2024
Park City Miners prepare to take on the Cottonwood Colts at Dozier Field, September 27, 2024

In an action-packed Friday night of local high school football, Park City cruised to a dominant win, North Summit survived an overtime thriller, and Wasatch and South Summit fell in hard-fought games. 

After a tough loss last week, the Park City Miners bounced back in spectacular fashion, overpowering the Cottonwood Colts in a 63-0 rout. The Miners controlled the game from start to finish, scoring on every first-half possession. Ethan Cunningham, Sebastian Bodily, Reece Smith, and Justin Michaelis all found the end zone, with special teams contributing as Luke Diamond blocked a punt for a touchdown. Defensively, Nikolas Morgan’s 48-yard interception return added to a 56-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Owen Osorio tacked on the final touchdown in a game that saw the clock run continuously under the high school blowout rule.

With this win, Park City moves to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 10. They’ll hit the road this Friday at 7 p.m. to face the Jordan Beetdiggers. Tune in to KPCW for live coverage.

The Wasatch Wasps faced a tough Region 7 opponent, falling 20-6 to the Springville Red Devils. Springville led 20-0 going into the fourth quarter before Wasatch’s Will Anderson broke through with a 23-yard touchdown run. However, Springville’s defense proved impenetrable for most of the game, and Wasatch couldn’t close the gap.

Wasatch (1-6) will host the Timpview Thunderbirds this Friday at 7 p.m. in another Region 7 showdown.

Meanwhile, the South Summit Wildcats fell just short against the Summit Academy Bears in a tight 19-17 battle. Trailing 19-3 entering the fourth quarter, the Wildcats mounted a fierce comeback, capped by Bryce Pulver’s late touchdown with three minutes left. But a failed two-point conversion sealed their fate, and Summit Academy held on for the win.

South Summit (1-6) will hit the road to take on the American Leadership Eagles this Friday night in a 2A North matchup.

The night’s biggest drama came in the clash of undefeated 1A teams, as the North Summit Braves outlasted the Beaver Beavers in a five-overtime marathon, winning 16-14. After taking a 6-0 lead into the fourth quarter, the Braves found themselves down after two quick Beaver touchdowns. Jake Smith’s 54-yard touchdown run tied the game with 1:46 remaining, but a missed extra point sent the contest into overtime. In the fifth extra period, Smith converted once more, and the Braves’ defense came up with a crucial stop to seal the victory.

North Summit (7-0) returns to 1A North play this Friday night at 7 p.m., taking on the North Sevier Wolves.
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
