Diggins finishes first leg of Tour de Ski in fourth

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 2, 2025 at 4:42 PM MST
Jessie Diggins during the Stifel Loppet Cup training day at Theodore Wirth Park on February 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Dustin Satloff
/
U.S. Ski Team
Jessie Diggins during the Stifel Loppet Cup training day at Theodore Wirth Park on February 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After winning the first two legs of the annual cross country Tour de Ski in Italy, American skier Jessie Diggins sits in fourth place.

Diggins rounded out her time in Toblach with two sixth place finishes in the seven-leg race.

Her results were enough to secure fourth place overall in the competition behind two skiers from Norway and one from Finland.

Parkite Rosie Brennan is the next best-scoring American, sitting in 27th place after the first four days of competition.

The Tour de Ski race will travel south in the Dolomites to Val Di Fiemme for the final three legs of racing this weekend.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
