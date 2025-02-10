Italy prepares for 2026 Olympics one year out

The Associated Press reports 180 people are working from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day to rebuild the century-old sliding center in Cortina.

The first ice will be laid on the track in March.

The International Olympic Committee has set a deadline for the end of next month for pre-certification of the track.

The backup plan would move bobsled, luge and skeleton events across the Atlantic to Lake Placid, New York, if it isn’t finished in time.

President of Italy’s Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said the group is on track, claiming progress is ahead of schedule.

Zaia spoke to reporters Thursday marking exactly one year until the opening ceremony of the 2026 Games in Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium.

These are the first Olympic Games to embrace cost-cutting reforms installed by IOC President Thomas Bach, to use a majority of existing venues. However, those measures have scattered events all over northern Italy.

Tuesday also marks nine years until the Winter Games return to Utah. The 2034 Olympics is scheduled for Feb. 10 to Feb. 26.

Similar to Cortina, the 2034 Games will use 13 existing venues from the 2002 Olympics and one temporary venue.

Skiing and snowboarding events will be at Deer Valley Resort, Solider Hollow Nordic Center, Park City Mountain, Snowbasin Resort and the Utah Olympic Park. A temporary structure in downtown Salt Lake City will host freeski and snowboard big air competitions.