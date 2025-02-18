FIS Alpine World Cup to stop in Copper Mountain next season

The race, hosted at the Athlete’s Mountain, will feature both men’s and women’s events for the first time.

The November 2025 event will showcase women’s giant slalom and slalom events alongside the men’s super-G and giant slalom races.

The races will be the first stop of the men’s World Cup season in North America and the only women’s race in the U.S. for the 2025-2026 season.

The Colorado event replaces the women’s regular stop in Killington, Vermont, if approved by the FIS Council this spring.

The east coast resort has hosted the women’s world cup for the past eight years, but the planned replacement of the Superstar lift which services the World Cup venue, forced the switch to Copper Mountain.

The women’s race is expected to return to Killington in 2026.

Copper Mountain is the Official Training Center for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team and home to the Stifel U.S. Ski Team Speed Center, the only full-length downhill training venue in the world.

Copper Mountain previously stepped in to host World Cup races in 1976, 1999 and 2001 when the original venues could not fulfill their role as hosts due to snow conditions.